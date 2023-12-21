Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $373,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.