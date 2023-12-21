OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $322,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 2.3 %

KLA stock traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.24. 64,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.42. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $593.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

