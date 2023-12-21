BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.49. 205,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,989. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

