Collective Family Office LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after buying an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $118.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

