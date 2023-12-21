Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

