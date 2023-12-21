Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.