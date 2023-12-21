Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.35-14.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.48-9.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $576.58. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 28.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

