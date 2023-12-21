Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 894.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XLG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 64,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.