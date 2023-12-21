Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $256.69 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.43 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

