BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,532 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 381,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,741. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

