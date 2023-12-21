iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 35.0% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group owned about 0.22% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,500. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

