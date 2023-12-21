Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.00

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.93, with a volume of 53536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

