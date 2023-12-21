Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPLV opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

