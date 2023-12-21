Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 16,024 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

