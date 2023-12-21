Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 70 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TRV traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,091. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

