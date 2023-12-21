iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.43

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 6829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
