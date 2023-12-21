iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.43

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 6829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,103,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

