First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.99

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 25067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $29,165,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after buying an additional 1,177,844 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $21,703,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $21,594,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

