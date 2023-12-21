CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

IVE stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

