CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $376,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $63,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 320,965 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

UAUG stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

