Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $263.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

