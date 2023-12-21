Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Decreased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

