Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

