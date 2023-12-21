Optimum Investment Advisors Has $654,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

