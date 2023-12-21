Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

