Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $754.93 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $781.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.