Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

