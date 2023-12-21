Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

