CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

