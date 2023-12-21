Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $599,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $970,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $924,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

