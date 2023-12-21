Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

