Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

