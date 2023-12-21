Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 5,427 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

