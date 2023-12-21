CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

