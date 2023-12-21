Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $596.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.