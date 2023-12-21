CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

