Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $18.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

