Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

