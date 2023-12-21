L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

