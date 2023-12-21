Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 318,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,914. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

