Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,517 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dollar General by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar General by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Dollar General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

DG traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $130.23. 300,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,084. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

