Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.26. 58,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,644. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.