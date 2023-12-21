Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

