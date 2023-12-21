Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 220 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

