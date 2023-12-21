Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VDC opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

