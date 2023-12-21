Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

