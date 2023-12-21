Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.88. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

