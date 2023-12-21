iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,021,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.