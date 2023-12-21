CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.