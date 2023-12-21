Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VB stock opened at $210.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

