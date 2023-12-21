Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 95,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 145,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

